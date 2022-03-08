Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Ghosi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Ghosi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 354) in Mau district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Ghosi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Fagu Chauhan won Ghosi constituency seat securing 88298 votes, beating BSP candidate Abbas Ansari by a margin of 7003 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ghosi constituency were 410326. Of that, 2,40,049 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ghosi assembly constituency.