Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gopalpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gopalpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 344) in Azamgarh district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gopalpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Nafees Ahmad won Gopalpur constituency seat securing 70980 votes, beating BJP candidate Shrikrishna Pal by a margin of 14960 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gopalpur constituency were 335970. Of that, 1,87,779 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

