Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gopamau Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gopamau Assembly Constituency (AC No. 157) in Hardoi district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gopamau Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Shyam Prakash won Gopamau constituency seat securing 87871 votes, beating SP candidate Rajeshwari by a margin of 31378 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gopamau constituency were 330381. Of that, 2,00,780 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

