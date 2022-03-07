Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gorakhpur Urban Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gorakhpur Urban Assembly Constituency (AC No. 322) in Gorakhpur district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal won Gorakhpur Urban constituency seat securing 122221 votes, beating INC candidate Rana Rahul Singh by a margin of 60730 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gorakhpur Urban constituency were 429226. Of that, 2,17,992 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

