Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Goshainganj Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Goshainganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 07 2022, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 11:49 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Goshainganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 276) in Faizabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Goshainganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Indra Pratap Alias Khabbu Tiwari won Goshainganj constituency seat securing 89586 votes, beating SP candidate Abhay Singh by a margin of 11620 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Goshainganj constituency were 376167. Of that, 2,24,461 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Goshainganj assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

What's Brewing

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

 