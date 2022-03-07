Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Goshainganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Goshainganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 276) in Faizabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Goshainganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Indra Pratap Alias Khabbu Tiwari won Goshainganj constituency seat securing 89586 votes, beating SP candidate Abhay Singh by a margin of 11620 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Goshainganj constituency were 376167. Of that, 2,24,461 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

