Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Goverdhan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Goverdhan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 83) in Mathura district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Goverdhan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Karinda Singh won Goverdhan constituency seat securing 93538 votes, beating BSP candidate Raj Kumar Rawat by a margin of 33009 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Goverdhan constituency were 311396. Of that, 2,05,674 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

