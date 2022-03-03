Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Govindnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Govindnagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 212) in Kanpur Nagar district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Govindnagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Satya Dev Pachauri won Govindnagar constituency seat securing 112029 votes, beating INC candidate Ambuj Shikla by a margin of 71509 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Govindnagar constituency were 349180. Of that, 1,84,011 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

