Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gunnaur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gunnaur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 111) in Budaun district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gunnaur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ajeet Kumar Urf Raju Yadav won Gunnaur constituency seat securing 107344 votes, beating SP candidate Ram Khiladi Singh by a margin of 11386 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gunnaur constituency were 372513. Of that, 2,25,092 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

