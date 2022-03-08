Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Gyanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Gyanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 393) in S.R.Nagar(Bhadohi) district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Gyanpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, NINSHAD candidate Vijay Mishra won Gyanpur constituency seat securing 66448 votes, beating BJP candidate Mahendra Kumar Bind by a margin of 20230 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Gyanpur constituency were 368117. Of that, 2,07,866 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gyanpur assembly constituency.