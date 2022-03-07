Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Haidergarh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Haidergarh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 272) in Barabanki district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Haidergarh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Baijnath Rawat won Haidergarh constituency seat securing 97497 votes, beating SP candidate Ram Magan by a margin of 33520 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Haidergarh constituency were 331504. Of that, 2,10,074 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

