Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Hamirpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Hamirpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 228) in Hamirpur district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Hamirpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel won Hamirpur constituency seat securing 110888 votes, beating SP candidate Dr. Manoj Kumar Prajapati by a margin of 48655 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hamirpur constituency were 397024. Of that, 2,49,250 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hamirpur assembly constituency.