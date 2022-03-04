Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Handia Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Handia Assembly Constituency (AC No. 258) in Allahabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Handia Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Hakim Lal won Handia constituency seat securing 72446 votes, beating ADAL candidate Pramila Tripathi by a margin of 8526 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Handia constituency were 369580. Of that, 1,99,709 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Handia assembly constituency.