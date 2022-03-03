Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Harchandpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Harchandpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 179) in Rae Bareli district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Harchandpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Rakesh Singh won Harchandpur constituency seat securing 65104 votes, beating BJP candidate Kanchan Lodhi by a margin of 3652 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Harchandpur constituency were 303815. Of that, 1,83,113 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

