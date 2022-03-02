Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Hargaon Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Hargaon Assembly Constituency (AC No. 147) in Sitapur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Hargaon Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Suresh Rahi won Hargaon constituency seat securing 101680 votes, beating BSP candidate Ramhet Bharti by a margin of 44995 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hargaon constituency were 310182. Of that, 2,19,041 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

