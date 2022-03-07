Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Harraiya Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Harraiya Assembly Constituency (AC No. 307) in Basti district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Harraiya Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ajay Kumar Singh ''ajay Singh'' won Harraiya constituency seat securing 97014 votes, beating SP candidate Rajkishor Singh by a margin of 30106 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Harraiya constituency were 368897. Of that, 2,12,358 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Harraiya assembly constituency.