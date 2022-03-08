Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Hasanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Hasanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 42) in Jyotiba Phule Nagar district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Hasanpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mahendra Singh Khargvanshi won Hasanpur constituency seat securing 111269 votes, beating SP candidate Kamal Akhtar by a margin of 27770 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hasanpur constituency were 342743. Of that, 2,53,225 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

