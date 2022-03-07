Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Hata Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Hata Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Hata Assembly Constituency (AC No. 334) in Kushinagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Hata Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Pawan Kumar won Hata constituency seat securing 103864 votes, beating SP candidate Radheshyam Singh by a margin of 53076 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hata constituency were 352915. Of that, 2,06,324 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hata assembly constituency.