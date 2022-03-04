Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Husainganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Husainganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 242) in Fatehpur district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Husainganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ranvendra Pratap Singh Urf Dhunni Bhaiya won Husainganj constituency seat securing 73595 votes, beating INC candidate Usha Maurya by a margin of 18593 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Husainganj constituency were 286821. Of that, 1,73,303 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Husainganj assembly constituency.