Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Iglas Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Iglas Assembly Constituency (AC No. 77) in Aligarh district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Iglas Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajveer Diler won Iglas constituency seat securing 128000 votes, beating BSP candidate Rajendra Kumar by a margin of 74800 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Iglas constituency were 359639. Of that, 2,32,499 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

