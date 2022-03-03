Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Isauli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Isauli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 187) in Sultanpur district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Isauli Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Abrar Ahmad won Isauli constituency seat securing 51583 votes, beating BJP candidate Om Prakash Pandey &Quot;Bajrangee&Quot; by a margin of 4241 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Isauli constituency were 339883. Of that, 1,89,253 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Isauli assembly constituency.