Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Itwa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Itwa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 305) in Siddharthnagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Itwa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Satish Chandra Dwivedi won Itwa constituency seat securing 59524 votes, beating BSP candidate Arshad Khursheed by a margin of 10208 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Itwa constituency were 321638. Of that, 1,59,188 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

