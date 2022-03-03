Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Jagdishpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jagdishpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 184) in Sultanpur district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Jagdishpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Suresh Kumar won Jagdishpur constituency seat securing 84219 votes, beating INC candidate Radhey Shyam by a margin of 16600 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jagdishpur constituency were 361697. Of that, 1,89,868 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jagdishpur assembly constituency.