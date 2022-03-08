Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Jakhanian Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jakhanian Assembly Constituency (AC No. 373) in Ghazipur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Jakhanian Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SBSP candidate Triveni Ram won Jakhanian constituency seat securing 84158 votes, beating SP candidate Gareeb by a margin of 5157 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jakhanian constituency were 399513. Of that, 2,38,697 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jakhanian assembly constituency.