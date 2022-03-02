Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Jalalabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jalalabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 132) in Shahjahanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Jalalabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Sharadvir Singh won Jalalabad constituency seat securing 75326 votes, beating BJP candidate Manoj Kashyap by a margin of 9297 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jalalabad constituency were 342343. Of that, 2,06,718 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

