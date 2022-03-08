Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Jangipur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jangipur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 376) in Ghazipur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Jangipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Virendra Kumar Yadav won Jangipur constituency seat securing 71441 votes, beating BJP candidate Ram Naresh Kushwaha by a margin of 3239 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jangipur constituency were 346551. Of that, 2,13,513 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

