Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Jasrana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jasrana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 96) in Firozabad district went to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Jasrana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ramgopal Pappu Lodhi won Jasrana constituency seat securing 103426 votes, beating SP candidate Shivpratap Singh by a margin of 20328 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jasrana constituency were 340477. Of that, 2,28,484 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

