Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Jewar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jewar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 63) in Gautam Buddha Nagar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Jewar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dhirendra Singh won Jewar constituency seat securing 102979 votes, beating BSP candidate Vedram Bhati by a margin of 22173 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jewar constituency were 322998. Of that, 2,10,138 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

