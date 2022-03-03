Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kadipur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kadipur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 191) in Sultanpur district goes to the polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kadipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajesh Gautam won Kadipur constituency seat securing 87353 votes, beating BSP candidate Bhageluram by a margin of 26604 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kadipur constituency were 358264. Of that, 2,07,820 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kadipur assembly constituency.