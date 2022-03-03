Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kaimganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kaimganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 192) in Farrukhabad district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kaimganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Amar Singh won Kaimganj constituency seat securing 116304 votes, beating SP candidate Dr. Surabhi by a margin of 36525 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kaimganj constituency were 381567. Of that, 2,31,719 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

