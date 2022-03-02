Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kairana Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kairana Assembly Constituency (AC No. 8) in Muzaffarnagar district goes to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kairana Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Nahid Hasan won Kairana constituency seat securing 98830 votes, beating BJP candidate Mriganka Singh by a margin of 21162 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kairana constituency were 300659. Of that, 2,08,074 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kairana assembly constituency.