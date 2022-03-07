Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kaiserganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kaiserganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 288) in Bahraich district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kaiserganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mukut Bihari won Kaiserganj constituency seat securing 85212 votes, beating BSP candidate Khalid Khan by a margin of 27363 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kaiserganj constituency were 371265. Of that, 2,06,245 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

