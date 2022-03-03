Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kalpi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kalpi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 220) in Jalaun district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kalpi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Ku. Narendra Pal Singh won Kalpi constituency seat securing 105988 votes, beating BSP candidate Chhote Singh by a margin of 51484 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kalpi constituency were 377554. Of that, 2,26,975 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kalpi assembly constituency.