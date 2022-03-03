Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kalyanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kalyanpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 211) in Kanpur Nagar district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kalyanpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Nilima Katiyar won Kalyanpur constituency seat securing 86620 votes, beating SP candidate Satish Kumar Nigam by a margin of 23342 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kalyanpur constituency were 334240. Of that, 1,76,991 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kalyanpur assembly constituency.