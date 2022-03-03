Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kannauj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kannauj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 198) in Kannauj district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kannauj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Anil Kumar Dohare won Kannauj constituency seat securing 99635 votes, beating BJP candidate Banwari Lal Dohare by a margin of 2454 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kannauj constituency were 385545. Of that, 2,46,350 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

