Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Kanpur Cantt. Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kanpur Cantt. Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Mar 03 2022
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 19:54 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kanpur Cantt. Assembly Constituency (AC No. 216) in Kanpur Nagar district went to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kanpur Cantt. Assembly constituency results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sohil Akhtar Ansari won Kanpur Cantt. constituency seat securing 81169 votes, beating BJP candidate Raghunandan Singh Bhadauria by a margin of 9364 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kanpur Cantt. constituency were 335587. Of that, 1,75,733 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kanpur Cantt. assembly constituency.

