Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kanth Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kanth Assembly Constituency (AC No. 25) in Moradabad district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kanth Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Singh (CHUNNU) won Kanth constituency seat securing 76307 votes, beating SP candidate Aneesurrehman by a margin of 2348 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kanth constituency were 355629. Of that, 2,51,909 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kanth assembly constituency.