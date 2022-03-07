Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Kapilvastu Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kapilvastu Assembly Constituency Result 2022

  Mar 07 2022
  updated: Mar 07 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kapilvastu Assembly Constituency (AC No. 303) in Siddharthnagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kapilvastu Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Shyam Dhani won Kapilvastu constituency seat securing 114082 votes, beating SP candidate Vijay Kumar by a margin of 38154 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kapilvastu constituency were 430611. Of that, 2,32,506 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kapilvastu assembly constituency.

