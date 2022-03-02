Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Karhal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Karhal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 110) in Mainpuri district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Karhal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Sobaran Singh Yadav won Karhal constituency seat securing 104221 votes, beating BJP candidate Rama Shakya by a margin of 38405 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Karhal constituency were 355392. Of that, 2,09,254 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Karhal assembly constituency.

