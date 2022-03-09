Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kasganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kasganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 100) in Etah district went to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kasganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Devendra Singh Rajput won Kasganj constituency seat securing 101908 votes, beating SP candidate Hasrat Ullah Shervani by a margin of 52030 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kasganj constituency were 345711. Of that, 2,18,097 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

