Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kasta Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kasta Assembly Constituency (AC No. 143) in Kheri district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kasta Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Saurabh Singh won Kasta constituency seat securing 92824 votes, beating SP candidate Sunil Kumar Lala by a margin of 24273 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kasta constituency were 298955. Of that, 2,08,009 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

