Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Katehari Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Katehari Assembly Constituency (AC No. 277) in Ambedkar Nagar district goes to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Katehari Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Lal Ji Verma won Katehari constituency seat securing 84358 votes, beating BJP candidate Awdhesh Kumar Dwivedi by a margin of 6287 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Katehari constituency were 370154. Of that, 2,32,172 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Katehari assembly constituency.