Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Katra Bazar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Katra Bazar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 297) in Gonda district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Katra Bazar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Bawan Singh won Katra Bazar constituency seat securing 92095 votes, beating SP candidate Baij Nath by a margin of 30811 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Katra Bazar constituency were 362165. Of that, 2,18,521 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

