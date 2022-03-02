Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Katra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Katra Assembly Constituency (AC No. 131) in Shahjahanpur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Katra Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Veer Vikram Singh Prince won Katra constituency seat securing 76509 votes, beating SP candidate Rajesh Yadav by a margin of 16730 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Katra constituency were 313965. Of that, 1,91,162 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Katra assembly constituency.