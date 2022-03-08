Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kerakat Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kerakat Assembly Constituency (AC No. 372) in Jaunpur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kerakat Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dinesh Chaudhary won Kerakat constituency seat securing 84078 votes, beating SP candidate Sanjai Kumar Saroj by a margin of 15259 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kerakat constituency were 388528. Of that, 2,24,585 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kerakat assembly constituency.