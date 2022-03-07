Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Khadda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Khadda Assembly Constituency (AC No. 329) in Kushinagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Khadda Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Jatashanker Tripathi won Khadda constituency seat securing 82537 votes, beating BSP candidate Vijay Pratap Kushwaha by a margin of 38497 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khadda constituency were 311729. Of that, 1,93,188 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khadda assembly constituency.