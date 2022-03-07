Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Khajani Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Khajani Assembly Constituency (AC No. 325) in Gorakhpur district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Khajani Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sant Prasad won Khajani constituency seat securing 71492 votes, beating BSP candidate Rajkumar by a margin of 20079 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khajani constituency were 364495. Of that, 1,85,713 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khajani assembly constituency.