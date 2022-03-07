Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Khalilabad Result

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Khalilabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 07 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 16:17 ist

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Khalilabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 313) in S. Kabir Nagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Khalilabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Digvijay Narayan Alis Jay Chaubey won Khalilabad constituency seat securing 72061 votes, beating BSP candidate Mashhoor Alam Choudhary by a margin of 16037 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khalilabad constituency were 427321. Of that, 2,23,173 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khalilabad assembly constituency.

