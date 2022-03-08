Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Khatauli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Khatauli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 15) in Muzaffarnagar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Khatauli Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vikram Singh won Khatauli constituency seat securing 94771 votes, beating SP candidate Chandan Singh Chauhan by a margin of 31374 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khatauli constituency were 298738. Of that, 2,12,402 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khatauli assembly constituency.