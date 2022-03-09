Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kheragarh Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kheragarh Assembly Constituency (AC No. 92) in Agra district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kheragarh Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Mahesh Kumar Goyal won Kheragarh constituency seat securing 93510 votes, beating BSP candidate Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha by a margin of 31999 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kheragarh constituency were 309776. Of that, 1,97,558 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

