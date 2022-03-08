Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Khurja Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Khurja Assembly Constituency (AC No. 70) in Bulandshahar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Khurja Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Vijendra Singh won Khurja constituency seat securing 119493 votes, beating BSP candidate Arjun Singh by a margin of 64299 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khurja constituency were 361762. Of that, 2,35,254 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

